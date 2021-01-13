IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 6.2% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.68. 3,665,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 1,227,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

