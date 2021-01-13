iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 5.9%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.55. 196,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 319,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.