iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

