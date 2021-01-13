iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,335,000 after purchasing an additional 285,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,057,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

