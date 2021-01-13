iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

