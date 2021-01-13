iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $51,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

