iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

