iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Decreased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,027 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 868,081 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

