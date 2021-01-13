iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 601.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

