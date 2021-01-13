iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5,497.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 297,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 2,017,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,948. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

