iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.9% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,917,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

