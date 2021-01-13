iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.