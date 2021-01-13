iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $171,991,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

