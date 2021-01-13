iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 888.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.68. 14,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.79 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $219.92.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

