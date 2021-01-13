iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up 0.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

