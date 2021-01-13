iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.43

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.43 and last traded at $96.43, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

