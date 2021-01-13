iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BMV:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,733 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,351% compared to the average daily volume of 671 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $1,920.01 and a one year high of $2,156.27.

