iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. 11,783,398 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

