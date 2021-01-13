iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

