Iron Financial LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 109.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.71. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $200,365.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

