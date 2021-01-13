Iron Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,357 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,679,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,979. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

