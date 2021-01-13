Iron Financial LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.34. 263,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

