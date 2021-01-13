Iron Financial LLC Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Iron Financial LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 0.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.37.

DOCU stock traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.16. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -222.58 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.