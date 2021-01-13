iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IQ. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of IQ opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.12. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 143,868 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

