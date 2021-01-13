IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Cap of $12.72 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and $243,633.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00006210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00375959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.12 or 0.04137030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

