IoT Chain Market Cap Hits $4.24 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $1.88 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062227 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a token. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.