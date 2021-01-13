IONChain Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $253,593.53 and approximately $2,459.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00373560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.33 or 0.04303674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

