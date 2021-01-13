ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 60.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, ION has traded down 66.1% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $74,867.46 and $37.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003793 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

