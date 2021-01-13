Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mimecast Put Options (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,496% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIME shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $262,745.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,500 shares of company stock worth $13,011,630. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,488,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 120.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 311,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $789,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

