Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 441% compared to the average volume of 413 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,000 shares of company stock worth $8,282,500. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 844,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,732,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 460,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MX. Vertical Research began coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.