Investment House LLC Sells 544 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

TXN stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $173.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.