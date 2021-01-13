Investment House LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after buying an additional 160,222 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIF. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $14,070,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TIF remained flat at $$131.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

