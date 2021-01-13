Investment House LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.09. 448,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.