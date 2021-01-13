Investment House LLC Purchases 1,910 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.10. 1,792,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.57 and a 200 day moving average of $252.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.66.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

