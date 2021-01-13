Investment House LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.35.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $11.90 on Wednesday, hitting $1,798.19. 504,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,424. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,845.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,629.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,268.69. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,261.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

