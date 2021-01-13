Investment House LLC Has $15.91 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 1,655,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

