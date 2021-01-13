Investment House LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Biogen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Biogen by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

