Investment House LLC Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Waters by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waters by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waters by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $264.80. 317,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,770. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $269.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

