Investment House LLC Buys 556 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,269. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.57 and a 200 day moving average of $202.64. The company has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

