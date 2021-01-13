Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 105,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,395. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.