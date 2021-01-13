Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE IIM opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

