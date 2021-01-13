Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE IIM opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
