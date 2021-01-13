Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.