Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

