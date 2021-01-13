Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $34.12. Approximately 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.59% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

