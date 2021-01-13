Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 175.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 468,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,651,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $283.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $287.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.59.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

