Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,543 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 3.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $77,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 363.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 123,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

