Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 154.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 13.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $59,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,443. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

