Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,190,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 64,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.04. 22,661,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $319.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.