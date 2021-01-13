Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.91 and last traded at $162.91. 32,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 47,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.