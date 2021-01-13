Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $297,000.

NASDAQ:PFI opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $45.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

