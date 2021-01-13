Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
